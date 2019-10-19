Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck by 2 Cars in North Hills; LAPD Searching for Hit-and-Run Suspect

A bicycle lays on the ground at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run collision in North Hills on Oct. 18, 2019. (Credit: RMG News)

A bicyclist was killed after he was struck by two vehicles in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday night, authorities said.

A man in his 50s was going westbound on his bike when he passed a red light and cycled into the intersection of Rayen Street and Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Porter said.

A vehicle traveling southbound on Woodley Avenue then hit the man at about 8:23 p.m.

The vehicle stopped and the driver got out and tried to get to the man to render aid, but before the the driver could get to him, a second car ran over the man and fled the scene, Porter said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police who have not identified the victim.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run collision was only described as a black four-door sedan.

Video from the scene showed a bicycle laying on the ground and a sedan stopped nearby as officers closed off the area and investigated the collision site.

Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD Valley Traffic division at 818-644-8000

