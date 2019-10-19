Extraordinary Families Hosts Fall Festival Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Adoption & foster organization Extraordinary Families is hosting a Fall Festival fundraiser to support local children and youth in foster care. Interim CEO Barnaby Murff and foster parent Jami Rudofsky discuss the organization's special services, the foster parent experience, and their upcoming event. For more information, visit ExtraordinaryFamilies.org.

Extraordinary Families' 25th Anniversary Celebration Fall Festival

Sunday, October 27th at 1-4pm

Wilshire Boulevard Temple Rooftop

3663 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, October 19, 2019.