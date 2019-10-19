Extraordinary Families Hosts Fall Festival Fundraiser

Posted 1:13 PM, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, October 19, 2019

Adoption & foster organization Extraordinary Families is hosting a Fall Festival fundraiser to support local children and youth in foster care. Interim CEO Barnaby Murff and foster parent Jami Rudofsky discuss the organization's special services, the foster parent experience, and their upcoming event.  For more information, visit ExtraordinaryFamilies.org.

Extraordinary Families' 25th Anniversary Celebration Fall Festival
Sunday, October 27th at 1-4pm
Wilshire Boulevard Temple Rooftop
3663 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

