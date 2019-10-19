Jessica and Sam Have Lunch at Cassell’s Hamburgers in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cassell's Hamburgers offers more than just burgers, fries and shakes. You can also have breakfast, a drink and a pie at this classic American diner with a modern twist.

Originally opened in 1948, the Koreatown location at the Normandie Hotel was renovated five years ago, but Chef/Owner Christian Page said he and his team wanted to make sure the restaurant maintained its authenticity by keeping a lot of the original signage.

Jessica and Sam Rubin sampled many delicious dishes off the Cassell's menu during a recent lunch date. "You're never getting out of here," Page joked.

For more information about Cassell's and it's various locations, visit their website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 42.