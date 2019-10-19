Jessica Makes Her Mother’s Baked Apples Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica is a fan of apple season, in fact it's her favorite time of the year because apples remind her of fall and the holidays.

As a kid, Jessica didn't love her mother's baked apples, but she remembers how they made her house smell. She shared her mother's recipe and they indeed made her house smell delicious!

Jessica described her final product as "if apple pie and an oatmeal cookie had a baby, with some vanilla ice cream."

The question is, will Levi like them? Watch the video below to find out.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 42.

Grandma Debbie’s Baked Apples

Ingredients

6 small Fuji apples (or any apple of your choice)

1 lemon

1 stick of room temperature butter

½ cup of oats

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoon of brown sugar

1 cup of apple juice

¼ cup of walnuts, finely chopped

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Instructions:

Cut tops off apples and core each apple. Place apples in baking dish and squeeze lemon over them. Combine oats, walnuts, cinnamon, brown sugar and butter to make filling. You can use your hands. Stuff apples with oat filling. Pour apple juice on the bottom of a baking dish. Cook for 30 to 40 minutes on 375 degree heat until the apples are soft. Serve apples alone or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!