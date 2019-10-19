World’s Largest Bounce House Visits Victorville

Posted 12:21 PM, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:34PM, October 19, 2019

The world's largest touring inflatable event, Big Bounce America, is in Victorville this weekend.

The bounce house is open for kids of all ages as well as for adults only sessions.  The world's largest bounce house includes a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course with a giant maze, slides, ball pits and climbing walls.

Tickets range from $16 to $30 and give access to the bounce house for three hours.

Big Bounce America will be located at the San Bernardino County Fair at 14800 7th Street, Victorville until Sunday.

For more information visit thebigbounceamerica.com

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 8 on Oct. 19, 2019.

