L.A. Rams’ Tanzel Smart Shows Jessica How to Make His Louisiana Fried Fish Recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica hung out with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Tanzel Smart in her kitchen recently and he taught her how to make his tasty Louisiana fried fish recipe.

Originally from Baton Rouge, Smart said food is a big part of family bonding for him. He loves to cook and even posts about his creations on social media.

Before getting to work, Jessica got to taste Smart's baked honey Sriracha chicken wings.

Both dishes had a ton of flavor, Jessica said.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 42.

Tanzel Smart’s Louisiana Fried Catfish

Ingredients

2 pound fried catfish

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of Tony Chachere’s seasoning

1 bag of Louisiana Seasoned Crispy Fish Fry

1 quart of vegetable oil for deep frying

1 freezer gallon Ziploc bag

Instructions