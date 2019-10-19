Body Found in Trunk of Car in Anaheim Identified as That of Escondido Man; Mystery Surrounding Death Remains

Authorities have released the identity of an Escondido man whose body was found wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of an abandoned car in Anaheim earlier this week, but the mystery surrounding how he died and who killed him remained.

The body of Adrian Darren Bonar, 34, was discovered shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday when authorities were having an abandoned car towed along Santa Ana Canyon Road, just west of Gypsum Canyon Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt. But police released no information regarding a cause of death.

The body was wrapped in a blue tarp, as well as duct tape.

“Bonar is known to frequent motels in North San Diego County and Los Angeles County,” Wyatt said Saturday in a written statement.

Bonar’s Facebook page described him as a veteran of the U.S. Army.

A photo posted to a U.S. Army social media account depicts a soldier by the name of Spc. Adrian bonar on patrol in Akashat, Iraq during a deployment in late-2007.

Wyatt said investigators want to speak to anyone who has seen the victim recently.

“Detectives are asking anyone who has had contact with, or has seen Bonar over the past few weeks, to please call 714-321-3669,” he said.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.