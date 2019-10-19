Police Looking for Victims of Azusa Man Arrested for Stealing $10,000 Worth of Property Throughout SoCal

Authorities recovered $10,000 worth of property belonging to over 80 identified victims of theft and burglary in connection to one suspect, the Glendora Police Department said Saturday. They are still searching for other victims whose property they have recovered.

On Oct. 1, officers arrested Eric Ramirez, 34, after an investigation where a large quantity of suspected stolen property, including two handguns, were discovered, authorities said.

Earlier that evening, a victim reported a theft from her vehicle in the area of Glendora Mountain Road and Big Dalton Canyon in Glendora. An investigation led officers to a residence in Azusa where they issued a search warrant and found some of the victim’s stolen property.

Ramirez was found hiding in a nearby yard and fled from officers on foot, authorities said. He was captured a short time later after injuring his face climbing over walls in the dark, according to police.

Since the arrest, authorities have served additional search warrants at a home and a storage facility and have found stolen property from Ramirez’s victims throughout Southern California. The recovered items include two reported stolen handguns, purses, backpacks, driver licenses, ID cards, checks, outdoor equipment and other items.

There remain dozens of recovered items with no identified owners. The police encourage past victims of theft and vehicle burglary to visit the Glendora Police Department’s Pinterest page to look for their stolen items.

Anyone with information can contact the Glendora Police Department at 626-914-8250.