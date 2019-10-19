Santa Clarita Residents Extinguish Small Brush Fire Ignited By Downed Wires Near 5 Fwy: L.A. County Fire

Power lines are seen near the 5 Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita in this Google Maps Street View image.

Already by Friday afternoon, Southern California Edison power lines were being blamed for sparking a small brush fire in Santa Clarita.

The blaze broke out shortly after noon along the southbound 5 Freeway at Calgrove Boulevard when downed wires ignited dry brush, said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Residents extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived, he said.

Edison spokesman David Eisenhauer said the utility is cooperating with investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

