Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 19th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Huntington

Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

“Nineteen Nineteen”

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

The Huntington is celebrating its centennial. “Nineteen Nineteen” is not only about Henry and Arabella Huntington, the founders of the educational and research institution. It examines the landmark events of 1919.

Check the Huntington.org website for ticket information and exhibition hours.

-0-

International Orchid Show & Sale

The Huntington

Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

By the way, orchid lovers might want to stop by The Huntington this weekend for the International Orchid Show and Sale. There are more than 22-thousand species of exotic blooms at this 5th annual event.

-0-

Los Angeles Printers Fair

International Printing Museum

315 West Torrance Boulevard

Carson

310 515 7166

PrintMuseum.org/printersfair

Learn about the craft of letterpress printmaking and book arts at the Los Angeles Printers Fair. Admission to the 10am to 4pm event ranges from five-to-ten-dollars. More details available at printmuseum.org/printersfair.

-0-

Beverly Hills artSHOW

10am to 5pm

9455 North Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills

310 285 6830

beverlyhills.org

The free show features art by over 245 artists from around the nation who showcase their work in painting, sculpture, watercolor, photography, mixed media, ceramics, jewelry, drawing and printmaking.

-0-

25th Annual Pumpkin Festival at Kidspace at 10am to 3pm

Kidspace Children’s Museum

480 North Arroyo Boulevard

Pasadena

Kidspacemuseum.org

The 25th Annual Pumpkin Festival at Kidspace Children’s Museum, hosted by the Circle of Friends, returns to Brookside Park on October 19 and 20 from 9:30a.m. to 5:00p.m. Families can take part in carnival games, bounce houses, fall crafts, petting zoo, fun photo opportunities, and visit the pumpkin patch while enjoying live performances from local dance and musical groups.

Entrance to Pumpkin Festival is free and tickets will be available for purchase for food and activities. Proceeds benefit Kidspace Children’s Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

-0-

Double Feature at 1:30pm

“The Big Show” (1936)

“The Bronze Buckaroo” (1939)

Autry Museum of the American West

Wells Fargo Theater

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

theautry.org

In The Big Show, filmed on location at the Texas Centennial and Iverson Ranch, stunt-double Gene Autry must take the place of temperamental Western star Tom Ford (both played by Autry), leading to complications with girlfriends, studio executives, and gangsters. The screening will be introduced by Karla Buhlman, President of Gene Autry Entertainment.

Also filmed on location at an African American dude ranch near Victorville, The Bronze Buckaroo was produced with a Black cast for African American theaters. The story features all the classic B-Western tropes, with Jeffries as singing cowboy Bob Blake who rides to the rescue of a kidnapped rancher friend. The Bronze Buckaroo will be introduced by Raul Guzman, Assistant Curator of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The Big Show: Directed by Mack V. Wright | Starring Gene Autry, Smiley Burnette, and Kay Hughes

The Bronze Buckaroo: Directed by Richard C. Kahn | Starring Herb Jeffries, Lucius Brooks, and Artie Young

-0-

Subaru Country Freedom Festival at 1pm

Outer Harbor, Berth 46

3011 Miner Street

Los Angeles

SubaruCountryFreedomFestival.com

The Port of Los Angeles’s inaugural Subaru Country Freedom Festival is celebrates military, vets, and first responders at the waterfront venue Saturday, October 19th.

The first-year musical festival is features day long live performances on the Subaru Country Freedom Festival side stage. Chris Janson headlines the country music fest along with 2019 CMA nominated New Artist of the Year: Cody Johnson, Adam Doleac, Honey County, Daniel Bonte, and Michael Austin.

Tickets are available today at SubaruCountryFreedomFestival.com

General admission tickets are $59 per person.

VIP tickets are $149-$199 and include private VIP Bar and restrooms along with a shaded lounge and front-of-stage access.

VIP cabanas are $2299-$2499.

-0-

Free!

4th Annual P-22 Day Festival at 11am

Shane’s Inspiration at Griffith Park

4800 Crystal Springs Drive

Los Angeles

Urbanwildlifeweek.org

October 22 is now forever known as P-22 Day, by official declaration of the City of LA. That’s right, Los Angeles recognizes the importance of its resident cougars.

It’s FREE and open to the public. You can pose with my likeness in a photobooth, try out a virtual reality experience of a wildlife crossing, meet Ranger Rick, learn from experts on how to coexist with wildlife, view an urban wildlife garden installation, listen to live music, enjoy delicious food, and discover many more exhibits and activities.

-0-

Conservation Ambassadors

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

562 590 3100

AquariumofPacific.org

At the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, meet and greet the special guest animals from the wildlife rescue and outreach organization known as Conservation Ambassadors. These special ambassadors teach us about the conservation issues animals face in the wild and how what we can do to be sure they have enough food, energy, and water despite growing global populations.

-0-

Formula Drift

Round 8: Title Fight

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

FormulaD.com

At Irwindale Speedway, also known as the “House of Drift”, the season final Round 8: Autozone Title Fight of drifting. Gates open to the speeding and sliding at 11am. Take a look at the FormulaD.com website for the complete schedule of weekend events.

-0-

14th Annual Taste of Soul Festival

Crenshaw Blvd between Stocker & Obama Boulevards

Los Angeles

TasteofSoul.org

Save your appetite for the 14th Annual Taste of Soul Family Festival, described as the largest one-day street festival in country.

On Crenshaw Boulevard, between Stocker and Obama Boulevards, you will find more than one-hundred various vendors offering their unique styles of a taste of soul.

In addition to food, there fun and entertainment on five performance stages, featuring award winning artist from Stevie Wonder and friends to Gospel Superstars Fred Hammond and more.

So, let’s make it a – TASTY AND ENTERTAINING -- Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community