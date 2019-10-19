SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs for Almost 35,000 Customers Amid High Winds, Fire Risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Strong winds gusting at about 60 mph swept through some parts of Southern California Saturday, elevating wildfire risks as SoCal Edison considered cutting power for almost 35,000 customers in eight counties.

Almost 11,500 customers could lose power in Santa Clarita and some unincorporated Los Angeles County areas including Canyon Country, Little Rock, Sun Villiage, Acton, Castaic and Chatsworth.

The utility is also considering cutting electricity in parts of Inyo, Kern, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as dry conditions were expected to persist throughout the weekend. Click here for an updated list and maps of communities that could be affected by the wildfire prevention measure.

The Saddleridge Fire, which charred 8,799 acres, or 13.7 square miles, of land and forced the evacuation of thousands, is believed to have started on Oct. 10, below a SoCal Gas Edison transmission line in Sylmar amid high winds.

We are keeping a close eye on the winds over the area, and the fastest speed has been at the Gaviota Hills site. They reported gusts up to 63 mph! Follow the link for more peak winds in the last 6 hrs. https://t.co/lYdy9SVRCT — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 19, 2019

Fire danger is high to extreme across much of SW California this weekend! How can YOU help to prevent #wildfires? #CAwx #CAfire #SoCal pic.twitter.com/dmuqI3L71I — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 19, 2019

SBC ALERT-The NWS in Oxnard has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Santa Barbara Co South Coast & Mtns from 4 pm Fri-10 pm Sun. Winds 20-30 w gusts up to 70 mph in some areas. Low relative humidity (10-25%) This is a dangerous recipe for quick fire growth. https://t.co/xLjSx75amy pic.twitter.com/B3zbahoqzl — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 18, 2019