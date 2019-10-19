SoCal Edison Considering Power Shutoffs for Almost 35,000 Customers Amid High Winds, Fire Risk

Strong winds gusting at about 60 mph swept through some parts of Southern California Saturday, elevating wildfire risks as SoCal Edison considered cutting power for almost 35,000 customers in eight counties.
Almost 11,500 customers could lose power in Santa Clarita and some unincorporated Los Angeles County areas including Canyon Country, Little Rock, Sun Villiage, Acton, Castaic and Chatsworth.
The utility is also considering cutting electricity in parts of Inyo, Kern, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as dry conditions were expected to persist throughout the weekend. Click here for an updated list and maps of communities that could be affected by the wildfire prevention measure.
The Saddleridge Fire, which charred 8,799 acres, or 13.7 square miles, of land and forced the evacuation of thousands, is believed to have started on Oct. 10, below a SoCal Gas Edison transmission line in Sylmar amid high winds.