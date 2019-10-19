Victim Identified in Deadly Moreno Valley Hit-And-Run While Suspects Remain at Large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surveillance video obtained by KTLA on Saturday shows a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened early Friday morning at 2 a.m., killing one man and gravely injuring another.

The deceased victim has been identified as Junior Gonzalez, father of three young children, by friends and family.

The surviving victim was still at the hospital, being treated for major injuries.

The surveillance footage shows a black Ford F-150 plowing through the crowded parking lot of El Rodeo restaurant and nightclub on Alessandro Boulevard in Moreno Valley.

Family and friends of Gonzalez have set up a GoFundMe page, asking for financial support and prayers for his family.

"Despite our grief, we encourage family and friends to remember Junior for the awesome person that he was," the page says. "His huge smile lit up any occasion and his laugh had the ability to make even a stranger laugh with him. Junior never failed at making a lasting impression on anyone who crossed his path."

Authorities are still looking for the two male suspects and the black Ford F-150 pickup truck, fitted with a utility ladder.

It is not yet clear if the hit was intentional. The case is being handled by homicide detectives.

Anyone with information should contact the Riverside County' Sheriff's Department.