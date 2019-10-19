Video: Man in MAGA Hat Detained After Protestors Pepper Sprayed at Santa Monica Pier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video shows a man in a MAGA hat being detained after a crowd of pro-and-anti-Trump protestors were sent screaming and running on the Santa Monica Pier after someone pepper sprayed the crowd Saturday.

A witness who is a KTLA employee caught the incident on camera.

The Santa Monica Police Department said they received reports that a young man pepper sprayed four or six people at the pier at about 1:20 p.m. It's unclear if that's the same person seen being detained after the incident.

The crowd, some holding Trump flags and U.S. flags, others holding orange posters that read "Trump Pence Must Go" appeared to be involved in an argument before the cloud is seen spreading through the panicked crowd.

Many ran away screaming and coughing. One woman was vomiting nearby, the witness said.

A crowd of what appeared to be anti-Trump protestors were seen chanting by the beach before moving closer onto the pier and surrounding a small group of pro-Trump supporters.

People in the crowd were then seen pushing each other before fleeing the pepper spray cloud.

KTLA's Steve Bien and Angus Ledwidge contributed to this report.