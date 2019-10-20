× 1 Dead in Police Chase of DUI Suspect That Ended in Mission Hills Crash

One person died during a police chase of a suspected intoxicated driver that ended with the car crashing into a tree in Mission Hills early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

It’s unclear whether the person killed was the driver officers were chasing.

Officers were pursuing the suspect at about 4 a.m. when the vehicle crashed into a tree in the area of Chatsworth Street and Arleta Avenue, LAPD said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

Video from the scene shows a silver sedan with its front hood almost wrapped around a tree trunk.

Officers can be seen working in the area of the crash site, which was closed off with police tape.

No further details were immediately available.