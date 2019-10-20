2 Arrested in Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Boy in Tulare County

Vanessa Macias, 19, and Jesus Fernandez, 18, are seen in undated photos provided by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 19, 2019.

Authorities say a young woman and young man were arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in central California.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call Friday night near Earlimart found the teenager, Ignacio Lemus, with at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Jesus Fernandez and 19-year-old Vanessa Macias as the suspects. Both were arrested Saturday morning during a traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.

Investigators haven’t identified a possible motive.

