3 U.S. Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured in Accident Involving Armored Vehicle at Fort Stewart in Georgia

Posted 9:21 AM, October 20, 2019, by
An M3A3 Bradley fighting vehicle is seen during a live-fire training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 10, 2016. (Credit: Pfc. Payton Wilson/ U.S. Department of Defense)

An M3A3 Bradley fighting vehicle is seen during a live-fire training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on March 10, 2016. (Credit: Pfc. Payton Wilson/ U.S. Department of Defense)

U.S. Army officials say three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the accident occurred early Sunday morning. The release had few additional details, and a spokesman said the Army was not saying anything more.

The soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle. They were not immediately identified.

The Army says the three injured soldiers were evacuated and taken to an Army hospital, where they were being evaluated and treated.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.