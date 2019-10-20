× 4-Year-Old in Critical Condition, Several Injured in Head-On Crash in Riverside

A 4-year-old child was left in critical condition and several others were injured after a vehicle crossed over a center median onto oncoming traffic and crashed into another car in Riverside Saturday night, authorities said.

A 38-year-old Riverside woman in a Dodge van was going southbound on Main Street near Garner Road when her vehicle veered into oncoming traffic lanes at about 10:42 p.m. and crashed into a blue Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 49-year-old Pomona woman, Riverside Police Sgt. Erich Feimer said in a news release.

Officers and paramedics responded to the crash site and multiple people were taken to different nearby hospitals, including the child who suffered a “significant brain bleed,” Feimer said.

The child was in the back of the Dodge van and had not been properly restrained in a child safety seat, according to police. The child’s relationship to the driver is unclear.

Investigators don’t believe the van’s driver was impaired when she drove onto oncoming traffic, according to the news release.

It’s unclear what led to the crash and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective F. Soria at 951-826-8720 or email fsoria@riversideca.gov