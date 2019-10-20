9 Hurt in Cangoga Park Crash; Sheared Hydrant Causes Roof Collapse at Nearby Shoe Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nine people were hurt, including four who were seriously injured, in a chain reaction crash in Canoga Park that also sheared a fire hydrant, which caused the roof of a nearby shoe store to collapse, authorities said.

The two-vehicle wreck took place shortly before 9 p.m. at Sherman Way and De Soto Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

One of them sheared off a fire hydrant, sending a geyser high into the air, and onto a nearby Warehouse Shoe Sale store. The pooling water on top of the building caused the roof to give way. The impact also knocked high-voltage power lines down.

"It was a lot of water. It was a pretty good geyser," LAFD Battalion Chief Thomas Gikas said.

"As a result of the water getting on top of the roof and the wight of the water, the roof collapsed inside the business," Gikas said.

"All store employees are accounted for, and no other patients are believed to be outstanding," Humphrey added.

It was not clear how many of the injured were in the vehicle and how many were inside the store.