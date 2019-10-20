× Fire Danger Looms Over Southern California as Sundowner Winds Blow in

Southern California remains on fire watch as warm temperatures, low humidity and strong northerly winds, known as sundowner winds, continue to pose a fire danger for much of the region on Sunday.

Red flag warnings for the mountains in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties remain in effect until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Mountain areas could experience gusts of up to 60 mph with isolated gusts of 75 mph near the peaks.

The Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys will experience similar weather conditions, with the foothills expected to see gusts of up to 50 mph.

Humidity levels are also expected to be in the range of 12% to 20% by evening, according to forecasters. That low humidity, combined with the high winds and dry brush, are a recipe for extreme fire behavior. The strong winds can potentially take down trees and power lines, as well as make driving difficult on mountain roads.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

At 10 am, north winds gusting 50 mph or greater at Malibu Hills, Montecito Hills, and Warm Springs/Whitaker Peak (I-5 corridor). Humidities lowering into teens and 20;s this afternoon. #LAWeather #cawx #Socal — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 20, 2019