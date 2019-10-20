× Injured Driver Runs Away From Pickup Truck Involved in Fatal Crash in Northridge: Police

Authorities are searching for the injured female pickup truck driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision that killed one person early Sunday morning in Northridge, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers and paramedics responded to the area of 9857 Balboa Boulevard at about 5:20 a.m. to find that a white pickup truck and a silver sedan had crashed.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD said. Authorities did not identify the victim.

Police say the injured pickup truck driver was seen leaving the crash site on foot. No information was available on the extent of her injuries.

Video from the scene shows responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department working on the badly damaged silver car.

Its hood and side appeared completely caved in on the driver’s side and the windshield was shattered. Nearby, a white pickup truck can be seen stopped on the sidewalk with damage to its hood and bumper.

Both vehicles appeared to have veered off the roadway and onto a sidewalk with a bus stop bench. One of the metallic pillars that holds up the bench’s shelter appeared to have gone through the car’s rear windshield and had to be cut off by firefighters, video showed.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.