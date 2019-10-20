Link Up with Lynette: October 20, 2019

Posted 2:29 PM, October 20, 2019, by

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.