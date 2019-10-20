× Man Found Dead in Vehicle With Multiple Gunshot Wounds in South L.A.; Homicide Detectives Investigating

A man was found in the front seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a release Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon on the 2600 block of East 132nd Street in the unincorporated area of Willowbrook in South Los Angeles.

They arrived to find a man seated in the front seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on the upper torso area, deputies said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was an adult Hispanic man, according to deputies. His identity has not yet been released.

No suspect description has been released either. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.