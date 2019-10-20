× NorCal CHP Officer Struck by Speeding SUV While Directing Traffic; Suspected DUI Driver Arrested

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured after he was struck by a speeding SUV while directing traffic around a Northern California railroad crossing.

The Sacramento Bee reports Saturday that two officers were directing traffic at around 1 a.m. around malfunctioning rail crossing gates near the city of Live Oak some 50 miles north of Sacramento.

Sgt. Nelda Banuelos says an SUV sped around a curve and struck one of the officers. She says the other officer chased down the driver of the SUV after he fled on foot.

Twenty-one-year-old Lucas Julian Nelson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with great bodily injury. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

The injured officer was flown to University of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

CRASH UPDATE While directing traffic, a gray SUV traveling at a high rate of speed failed to stop for a railroad crossing sign and struck a CHP Officer. The officer sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital. Keep the officer and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/97rcLX9TyA — CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) October 19, 2019