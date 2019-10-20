× Deputies Fire at Suspected Reckless Driver Who Pointed Gun at Deputies, Ran Away: Sheriff’s Department

There was a deputy-involved shooting Sunday, following a short pursuit of a suspected reckless driver, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release. The driver, who fled on foot, has not yet been caught.

Deputies were in pursuit of the reckless driver when he stopped, exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the deputies on the 5100 block of Santa Ana Street in Cudahy, authorities said.

At least one deputy fired a round at the man but no one was struck by the gunfire, according to the department’s East Los Angeles Station.

The man fled the scene on foot. Deputies have established a containment around parts of Elizabeth Street, Cecilia Street, Wilcox Avenue and River Road in order to find him.

The man is a Hispanic adult, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, with a thin build, dark hair and dark clothing, and was last seen armed with a gun, according to deputies.

Anyone with information can call the department’s East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4151. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.