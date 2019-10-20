× Saddleridge Fire 78% Contained as Red Flag Warning Remains in Place

Containment of the Saddleridge fire rose to 78% Saturday, as a red flag warning remained in place through Sunday evening due to lowering humidity and gusty northerly winds, officials said.

The fire engulfed 8,799 acres, or 13.7 square miles, as of Saturday evening, nine days after the blaze in Sylmar erupted. Firefighters continued to battle rugged terrain in order to increase containment lines and address hot spots, according to Saturday evening’s multiagency incident report.

Tactical patrols remained in place to monitor the area for smoldering debris, officials said.

A red flag warning remained in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for the Los Angeles County, Santa Monica and Ventura County mountains and San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, Santa Barbara County mountains and south coast, the National Weather Service said.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through 10 pm this evening for LA/Ventura/SBA county mountains, SBA south coast, and Santa Clarita/San Fernando Valleys due to gusty northerly winds and lowering humidities. #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/UeBdpJM91T — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 20, 2019

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from gaining any ground last Tuesday.

As of Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest returned to their respective jurisdictions to continue firefighting efforts.

The Angeles National Forest closed a section of the forest due to the fire. The closure will remain in effect until May 2020 in order to protect natural resources and provide for public safety, the forest service said.

The blaze that broke out on Oct. 10 and forced the evacuation of thousands, threatened more than 17,600 homes at its peak. It destroyed 19 structures and damaged another 88, according to a multiagency report.

One man died at a hospital after going into cardiac arrest and eight firefighters suffered injuries that officials say are not life-threatening.

The fire is believed to have started below a SoCal Gas Edison transmission line in Sylmar amid high winds. The cause of the fire remains under active investigation.