Sunday”Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 20th, 2019

Happy Sunday!

We can play and learn something new at the activities on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look and enjoy!

The Huntington

Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

“Nineteen Nineteen”

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

The Huntington is celebrating its centennial. “Nineteen Nineteen” is not only about Henry and Arabella Huntington, the founders of the educational and research institution. It examines the landmark events of 1919.

Check the Huntington.org website for ticket information and exhibition hours.

International Orchid Show & Sale

By the way, orchid lovers might want to stop by The Huntington this weekend for the International Orchid Show and Sale. There are more than 22-thousand species of exotic blooms at this 5th annual event.

Los Angeles Printers Fair

International Printing Museum

315 West Torrance Boulevard

Carson

310 515 7166

PrintMuseum.org/printersfair

Learn about the craft of letterpress printmaking and book arts at the Los Angeles Printers Fair. Admission to the 10am to 4pm event ranges from five-to-ten-dollars. More details available at printmuseum.org/printersfair.

Conservation Ambassadors

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

562 590 3100

AquariumofPacific.org

At the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, meet and greet the special guest animals from the wildlife rescue and outreach organization known as Conservation Ambassadors. These special ambassadors teach us about the conservation issues animals face in the wild and how what we can do to be sure they have enough food, energy, and water despite growing global populations.

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

DOGS! California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

Discover life from a dog’s point of view at “Dogs! A Science Tail” at the California Science Center. Experience the extraordinary way a dog sees, hears, and smells the world at this 9,000 square foot educational exhibit.

Boo at the Zoo

Los Angeles

5333 Zoo Drive

323 44 4200

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org

Costumes are encouraged at the Los Angeles Zoo. That’s because it’s Halloween time and time for BOO AT THE ZOO! Now through Sunday, October 27th, there is Spooktacular entertainment and activities including live shows, special animal feedings and photo ops.

Formula Drift

Round 8: Title Fight

500 Speedway Drive

Irwindale

FormulaD.com

At Irwindale Speedway, also known as the “House of Drift”, the season final Round 8: Autozone Title Fight of drifting. Gates open to the speeding and sliding at 11am. Take a look at the FormulaD.com website for the complete schedule of weekend events.

Doo Dah Parade Auditions @ 3pm

American Legion Post 280

179 North Vinedo Street

Pasadena

PasadenaDooDahParade.info

Yes! This is a parade. In fact, it’s a Pasadena tradition. It’s the 42nd ANNUAL DOODAH PARADE, described as the “Twisted Sister” of the conventional Tournament of Roses Parade.

If you think you have what it takes to be a part of this irreverent anti-parade, auditions are being held today at 3pm. Check in starts at 2pm.

For more information and an application, go to the website pasadenadoodahparade.info

Let’s make it a - get costume and put on a parade -- Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

