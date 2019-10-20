Tornado Touches Down in in Northern Dallas

A tornado touched down in northern Dallas Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

The service tweeted it had visual confirmation north of Interstate 635 and east of I-75.

The Dallas metro area currently has over 87,000 customers without power, according to the electric company Oncor. There is no known time for power restoration, Oncor’s website states.

There “are trees and power lines down along with other debris” in the Dallas area, according to a tweet from the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management. They are asking people in the area with storm damage to stay indoors while the fire and police departments are on scene assessing the situation.

A tornado warning has been issued for areas surrounding Wills Point, Edgewood and Emory until 11:45 p.m. CDT, NWS tweeted.

There is concern a new one could form with severe storms moving into in Kaufman and Hunt County to the east of Dallas. Severe storms containing large hail and damaging winds are moving toward Kaufman at 35 mph, NWS said.

“These storms could become tornadic at any time! Take cover in these areas and downstream!” the NWS tweeted.

This was just NE of Park lane and Abrams rd. It looked like it touched down for a few seconds then went back up! @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/XWoPfym4xo — Bubba (@BubbaSaenz) October 21, 2019