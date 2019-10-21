× 60-Year-Old Man Killed in Sun Valley Hit-and-Run

A 60-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The crash was reported about 11:50 p.m. Saturday when a pedestrian got out of his vehicle near the intersection of San Fernando Road and Truesdale Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As the pedestrian crossed east on San Fernando road he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a black Lexus SUV heading south.

The driver of the SUV continued without stopping or rendering aid, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. He has not been identified.

A $50,000 reward is available for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 818 644-8115 or 818-644-8022.