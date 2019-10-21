Woman Found Dead in Boat Fire at Terminal Island Near San Pedro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crews who responded to a burning boat docked near San Pedro early Monday found a woman dead on the vessel, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to berth 258 at Terminal Island at the Port of L.A. just after 4 a.m. and arrived to find a 35-foot cabin cruiser engulfed in flames, the agency said.

Firefighters put out the blaze in about 16 minutes, after which one body was found aboard the boat, according to the Fire Department.

Authorities later described that person as a woman. They have not released her name.

The agency reported no other injuries and released no further details as the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.