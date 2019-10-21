× Crews Respond to 20-Acre Diamond Fire Burning in Hemet Area

Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out near Diamond Valley Lake in the Hemet area early Monday morning.

The blaze, dubbed the Diamond Fire, began about 1 a.m. south of Domenigoni Parkway near Warren Road.

The wildfire had scorched about 20 acres as of 3:22 a.m., according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Riverside.

No evacuations or injuries were reported in the fire.

Crews had stopped the forward spread of the blaze just before 3:30, according to Cal Fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.