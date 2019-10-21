Brush Fire Erupts in Pacific Palisades; Homes Threatened: LAFD

Firefighters are battling a small brush fire that is burning perilously close to multimillion-dollar homes in Pacific Palisades on Monday.

The flames erupted shortly before 11 a.m. in the 500 block of North Palisades Drive and quickly burned an acre, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was burning uphill near a residential neighborhood, threatening homes in the area, fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear if any evacuations have been ordered, but residents were fleeing as the fire threatened houses in the upscale community, Sky5 video showed. Some people were standing near the edge of the hillside, attempting to spray the flames with water from garden hoses.

By 11:25 a.m., the fire had reached some backyards, igniting trees.

Winds were not a factor, but the flames were being fueled by the terrain, according to an LAFD alert.

The fire appeared to be spreading quickly as firefighters battled the blaze from the air and ground, aerial video showed.

The flames sent a tall column of thick smoke high up into the air that was visible miles away.

Check back for updates on this developing story.