Evacuations Ordered as Palisades Fire Threatens Homes in Pacific Palisades

California Independents Can Again Vote in Democrats’ 2020 Primary, but Not in GOP Contest

Posted 1:40 PM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:47PM, October 21, 2019
The California State flag flies outside City Hall in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2017. (Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The California State flag flies outside City Hall in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2017. (Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Independent voters in California will be allowed to vote in the state’s Democratic presidential primary, but not in the Republican contest.

The Monday announcement by the secretary of state follows the tradition of recent presidential primaries. There are more than 5.6 million voters in California who are not affiliated with a party.

California’s presidential primary will be held on March 3, 2020, known as “Super Tuesday.” California awards nearly 500 delegates in the Democratic primary, making it a crucial contest.

On the Republican side, it’s still unclear if President Donald Trump will appear on the primary ballot. State lawmakers passed a law to block any candidate who refuses to release their tax returns from running in the primary. A federal judge blocked it, but the state is appealing.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.