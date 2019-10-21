× Christmas Tree Arrives at The Grove Ahead of Nov. 17 Lighting Ceremony

A 100-foot white fir from Mount Shasta brought some early holiday cheer to The Grove early Monday, less than a month before the popular annual tree lighting ceremony at the shopping center.

Crews were seen hauling the tree at around 6:45 a.m. near the spot where it’s expected to be hoisted up by a crane on Monday morning.

“The annual selection of the white fir is very important,” a statement from The Grove said. “Only a tree that is 80 years or older is chosen because it is near the end of the white fir’s grand life cycle. After the holidays, the branches will be used for mulch and the trunk for firewood. Most importantly, 10 new white fir trees will be planted in its place.”

More than 15,000 lights and 10,000 ornaments will bedeck the tree before the holiday show on Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Santa House will open for business on Nov. 18.

The Grove will observe Hanukkah on Dec. 29 by lighting a menorah, representatives said.