Durfee Fire Near Whittier Narrows Prompts Large Emergency Response

Posted 5:22 PM, October 21, 2019, by
Firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire in Whittier Narrow on Oct. 21, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire in Whittier Narrow on Oct. 21, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A small brush fire burning in or near the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area and is not threatening structures, officials said Monday afternoon.

The Durfee fire started in the 1600 block of North Rosemead Boulevard about 3:30 p.m. and prompted a first-alarm brush response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

In a large, initial attack the fire fighting effort has involved several engines, bulldozers and aircraft.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.