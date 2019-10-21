× Durfee Fire Near Whittier Narrows Prompts Large Emergency Response

A small brush fire burning in or near the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area and is not threatening structures, officials said Monday afternoon.

The Durfee fire started in the 1600 block of North Rosemead Boulevard about 3:30 p.m. and prompted a first-alarm brush response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

In a large, initial attack the fire fighting effort has involved several engines, bulldozers and aircraft.

