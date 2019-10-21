Finding Balance in Motherhood with Jessica Holmes | Mama Mentality

Jessica Holmes is the first guest on the debut episode of the Mama Mentality podcast, where she discusses motherhood with host Megan Telles. Megan is 7 weeks away from introducing her baby girl to the world, and the first-time mom wants to hear from working mamas who’ve “been there, done that.”

Jess leaves no topic off the table including breastfeeding struggles, creating a village, and miscarriage. Levi’s mom explains to Megan why simply existing during the few weeks of motherhood is crucial to a newborn’s development. Join Megan and Jess for a conversation that will inspire moms everywhere to maintain a positive #MamaMentality!

Also, stick around at the end of the pod for a word from Megan’s family matriarch, Grandma Lola. Each week you will hear from Megan’s granny as she shares motherhood stories from her five pregnancies since 1956 in the special “Ask Abuela” segment.

