For the 1st Time, There Are More Chinese Than Americans Among World’s Richest 10%

Posted 9:55 PM, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57PM, October 21, 2019
Pedestrians stand outside a Gucci store in the Wangfujing shopping area of Beijing, China, on Jan. 12, 2019. (Credit: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN)

Pedestrians stand outside a Gucci store in the Wangfujing shopping area of Beijing, China, on Jan. 12, 2019. (Credit: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN)

For the first time, there are more rich Chinese than Americans in the top 10%.

A new report from Credit Suisse shows that wealth in China is ticking up, and the country now accounts for 100 million of the richest 10% of people in the world. There are 99 million Americans in the same category.

The United States still has many more millionaires — 18.6 million, or 40% of the world’s total, versus 4.4 million in China. It’s also adding to the millionaire count at a faster clip. The report credits low interest rates and Republican tax cuts for the country’s 11th consecutive year of rising wealth.

The average American is also still much richer than their Chinese counterparts, with US wealth per adult at $432,365 compared with $58,544 in China.

But China holds claim to a growing piece of the pie, replacing Europe as the principal engine of global wealth growth. That’s in spite of the trade war that’s weighing on the nation’s economy.

US President Donald Trump (R) welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) to the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6, 2017. (Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Related Story
China’s Imports From US Fell by 20% in September Amid Tariff War, Exports Down 18%

“Trade conditions and debt levels are causing concern, but signs for the coming years are otherwise fairly positive,” Credit Suisse observed in its annual Global Wealth Report.

The report highlights the extent to which global wealth is concentrated at the very top. The bottom 50% of adults account for less than 1% of total wealth, while the top 10% own 82%. The top 1% alone owns almost half of all global assets, according to Credit Suisse.

Has the 1% peaked?

The threshold to make it into the top 10%, globally, is roughly $109,400 in net assets. To be in the top 1%, you’d need just above $936,400.

Still, the picture of wealth inequality since the 2008 financial crisis is complicated. While artificially low interest rates and bond-buying programs from central banks led to a boom in asset prices, raising the share of the top 1% of wealth holders, inequality “continued to decline for those below” that segment, Credit Suisse notes.

The share held by the bottom 90% now accounts for 18% of global wealth, up from 11% in 2000. Since 2016, the share held by the top 1% has broadly eased back, per the bank.

“While it is too early to say that wealth inequality is now in a downward phase, the prevailing evidence suggests that 2016 may have been the peak for the foreseeable future,” the report’s authors write.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.