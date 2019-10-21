Former Stockton Mayor Sentenced to Jail for Conflict of Interest

Then-Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva is shown in a booking photo released Aug. 4, 2016, by the Amador County Sheriff's Department.

The former mayor of Stockton has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a conflict of interest charge.

Anthony Silva was sentenced Monday but allowed to apply for an alternative work program that could see him avoiding jail.

He also was ordered to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution.

Silva was charged with improperly funneling $5,000 from a mayoral discretionary fund to the Kids Club of Stockton, which he led. Other felony charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

His attorney, Allen Sawyer, tells KCRA-TV that there was no finding that Silva personally benefited from money given to the club.

Charges against Silva’s co-defendant, former mayoral assistant Sharon Simas, were dropped.

