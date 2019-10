Kombucha home brewer Angelica Kelly turned a love for Kombucha into a successful YouTube channel. We debunk some of the mysteries and misconceptions of “Booch,” explore how easy it is to start brewing at home, and try some of her fermented concoctions. The channel is so successful Kelly has written the Kombucha Crafter’s Logbook, now available in stores.

This aired on KTLA 5 Live on Oct 21, 2019.