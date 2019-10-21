Little Mountain Fire Burns Homes in San Bernardino

A brush fire moved into a residential neighborhood after breaking out near Little Mountain Basin in San Bernardino Monday afternoon, officials said.

At least one home and several yards along Edgerton Drive had gone up in flames, aerial video from Sky5 showed just after 6 p.m. A portion of a second home appeared to be charred by flames that had been extinguished.

Crews were on scene by 5 p.m., less than 10 minutes after flames were first reported in the 200 block of West 39th Street, just above the Newmark Little League field, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The blaze was being dubbed the Little Mountain Fire.

Officials said high winds pushed the flames toward homes south of the Little League field, posing an immediate threat.

As of 5:15 p.m., the blaze covered less than 5 acres but was spreading rapidly, firefighters said.

Authorities said crews were working to defend structures.

Children in nearby after-school programs were being sheltered in place, according to the city school district.

Roughly 75 firefighters were on scene as of 5:15 p.m., officials said.

Aerial video also showed some residents using garden hoses to put out spot fires.

Earlier this year, in July, authorities had said they were searching for an arson suspect after a 70-acre blaze erupted in the same neighborhood.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

San Bernardino(Update): Little Mountain IC is reporting high wind pushing down into homes causing immediate threat. Requesting an additional 5 closest engines for structure defense. 16 engines,4 chiefs,aircraft,2 hand crews for approx 75 firefighters on scene pic.twitter.com/LHbqSipJPS — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 22, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD units are on scene of a VEGITATION FIRE on little mountain. ME227 is reporting 1 acre rapid rate of spread with multiple structures threatened. BC 127 is Little Mountain IC A second alarm has been requested. -JRS pic.twitter.com/jOQZiwlR1t — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 22, 2019

@SBCountyFire is working a vegetation fire on Little Mountain. Nearby after school programs are sheltering in place, keeping kids indoors. pic.twitter.com/rlVur9Sb85 — SBCUSD OES (@SBCUSD_OES) October 22, 2019