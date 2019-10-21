Watch Live: Fast-Moving Palisades Fire Threatens Multimillion-Dollar Homes in Pacific Palisades
New Streetwear Brand ‘Watts 2250’ Supports Watts Empowerment Center

Executive Director of the Watts Empowerment Center Justin Mayo and Fashion Designer Dayveonti Wills joined us live with a preview of their new community driven streetwear brand “Watts 2250”.  The Watts Empowerment Center partnered with a company called MyDailyLive, a new online community selling platform. They are all about social and community based selling; allowing real people to earn real income through the platform. This streetwear brand will help support the community of Watts directly. For more information on “Watts 2250” including how you can shop the looks, you can visit their website. For more information on The Watts Empowerment Center, you can visit their website.

