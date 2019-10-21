× Newsom Asks AG Becerra to Investigate Spiking Gas Prices for Possible Fixing

Citing gasoline prices that are as much as 30 cents a gallon higher than those in other states, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday asked the state attorney general to investigate whether California’s leading oil and gas suppliers are involved in price-fixing or other unfair practices.

“Simply stated, name-brand gas retail outlets in California are charging more for a gallon of gas compared to their unbranded, hypermart competitors,” Newsom wrote in a letter to state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra. “There is no identifiable evidence to justify these premium prices.”

Newsom’s request came on the heels of a report released by the California Energy Commission on the cost of retail gasoline in California. The 10-page document, prepared after the governor asked the agency in April to examine the issue, concluded the state’s drivers spent $1.5 billion more than those in other states for gasoline in 2018 — even though there was no determinable difference in the gasoline being sold by different retailers.

“The name-brand stations, therefore, are charging higher prices for what appears to be the same product,” wrote commission officials. “The CEC received no response from the name-brand retailers in response to a request for information to support their product claims.”

