Pursuit Suspect Flees on Foot After Abandoning Pickup Truck in Torrance

Posted 5:34 AM, October 21, 2019, by

A pursuit suspect fled on foot after abandoning a pickup truck in a Torrance neighborhood Monday morning.

Sky5 was over the chase near Torrance and Crenshaw boulevards about 5:20 a.m. after authorities had backed off the chase.

The pickup was traveling with its lights off and appeared to have sparks coming off the back.

The driver eventually stopped the pickup in the area of West 182nd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard and jumped out.

Sky5 stayed over the driver as he ran through the streets and possibly into an apartment building.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

