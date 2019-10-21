San Fernando Teacher Helps Kindergartner in Search for Missing Husky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When she saw how heartbroken one of her new students was over her missing puppy, San Fernando kindergarten teacher Stephanie Levinson began dedicating her free time to finding the dog, even helping raise reward money. The young Husky, Arya, escaped from a backyard in Mission Hills during high winds last Friday.

Arya is described as a white Husky with light eyes and nose. She is microchipped and was wearing a pink collar. Anyone who sees her should not chase her but immediately call the numbers on the flyer below, the family says.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 21, 2019.