Santa Monica Shooting Suspect Dies on Beach From Self-Inflicted Wound, Police Say

A man suspected of shooting into an occupied vehicle in Santa Monica died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after running onto the beach late Sunday night, police said.

The events began about 11:50 p.m. when officers in the area of Ocean and Bicknell avenues heard two gun shots coming from the area of Bay Street one block away, the Santa Monica Police Department stated in a news release.

Responding officers were directed to a man who had allegedly just fired into an occupied vehicle. The victims inside the vehicle were not struck or injured, the Police Department said.

The gunman fled the area and ran southwest onto the beach as the officers gave chase.

Once he was on the sand, the suspect pulled out a handgun prompting at least one officer to open fire, the Police Department said.

The unidentified suspect was apparently struck with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what may have prompted the initial shooting.