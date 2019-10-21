Thousands of SoCal Edison Customers Face Possible Power Shutoffs as Santa Ana Winds Return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of Southern California residents face the threat of having their power shut off on Monday amid elevated fire weather conditions.

The potential service outages have been a way for the utilities in the state to try and mitigate the risk of elevated fire danger from high winds and low humidity.

Such conditions are expected to be present in Southern California through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts called for weak Santa Ana winds to develop through mid-week with peak gusts of up to 40 mph. Moderate winds remain possible on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s in parts of the region, including Los Angeles, Anaheim, Riverside, Simi Valley and San Bernardino, according to the weather service. Humidity will be low through Wednesday.

The conditions have prompted Southern California Edison to warn thousands of customers of potential power outages to mitigate the elevated fire threat.

As of 8:30 a.m., no customers were without power. However, more than 17,000 SoCal Edison customers face the risk of possibly losing service in the following areas:

Los Angeles County (1,762 customers):

Unincorporated areas including Castaic

Orange County (2.433 customers):

Lake Forest and unincorporated areas including Portola Hills, Modjeska and Silverado canyons

San Bernardino County (5,751 customers):

San Bernardino

Fontana

Unincorporated areas, including Etiwanda, Grapevine Canyon, San Sevaine Flats, Devils Canyon, Serrano Village, Cajon, Arrowhead Farms, North Park and Hudson

Ventura County (4,439 customers)

Ventura

Moorpark

Simi Valley

Ojai

Unincorporated areas including Santa Susana

Santa Barbara County (2,898 customers)

Santa Barbara

Carpinteria

Unincorporated areas including Gaviota, Montecito and Summerland

(See all maps here)