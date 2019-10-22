× 2020 Rose Queen to Be Crowned in Pasadena

The Tournament of the Roses will crown a queen to reign over the 2020 Rose Parade during a Tuesday evening ceremony in Pasadena.

The 102nd Rose Queen will be selected from seven finalists named to Royal Court last month. They include:

• Cole Fox, a South Pasadena resident and senior at South Pasadena High School.

• Camille Kennedy, a Pasadena resident and senior at La Salle College Preparatory in Pasadena.

• Emilie Risha, a La Cañada Flintridge resident and senior at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy.

• Rukan Saif, a Temple City resident and senior at Arcadia High School.

• Reese Rosental Saporito, an Altadena resident and senior at Marshall Fundamental School in Pasadena.

• Mia Thorsen, an Altadena resident and senior at Marshall Fundamental School in Pasadena.

• Michael Wilkins, a Pasadena resident and senior at Maranatha High School in Pasadena.

The entire court will ride aboard a float in the 131st Rose Parade and get to attend the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. Each court member also receives a $7,500 scholarship.

This year’s finalists were chosen from a pool of 45 applicants hailing from Pasadena-area schools. The committee says they were evaluated on their public speaking skills, academic achievements, leadership experience and community and school involvement.

Last year, the crown was bestowed on Louise Deser Siskel of San Marino, who at the time was a senior at Sequoyah High School in Pasadena with plans to attend the University of Chicago to study cellular and molecular biology. She became the first openly LGBTQ Rose Queen after coming out as bisexual in a Los Angeles Times op-ed.

“While I am almost certainly not the first member of the LGBTQ community on the court, I hope that by saying so publicly, I might encourage others to be proud of who they are,” Deser Siskel wrote.

Tuesday night’s event, hosted by KTLA 5 Morning News anchor Lynette Romero, will kick off at 7 p.m. at The Pasadena Playhouse.