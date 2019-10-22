× 4 American Airlines Flight Attendants Arrested on Suspicion of Money Laundering at Miami Airport

Four American Airlines flight attendants were arrested Tuesday on money laundering charges at Miami International Airport, authorities said.

Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano, Maria Isabel Wilson Ossandon, Maria Beatriz Pasten-Cuzmar, and Miaria Delpilar Roman-Strick had just arrived at the airport from Chile when officers found more than $22,000 on them during a routine customs check, Miami-Dade police said.

Authorities said a Customs and Border Patrol agent was checking Munoz-Moyano who told the agent that he only had $100 on him, but the agent found $9,000, the Miami Herald reported, citing a police report.

This resulted in the other flight attendants being searched.

American Airlines said in a statement that they are cooperating with the investigation.

The suspects are being held on a $10,000 bond and an immigration hold, according to online court records.