Apparent Altercation Ends in Fatal Stabbing of Oxnard Resident

Police are searching for whoever fatally stabbed a man during an apparent altercation in Oxnard Monday night.

The incident was reported in the 100 block of Eliza Court about 8:45 p.m., the Oxnard Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found a man on the ground who was bleeding from a stab wound to his shoulder.

The victim, identified only as a 49-year-old Oxnard resident, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds, the Police Department stated.

Investigators believe there may have been an altercation that led to the stabbing.

No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Police Department at 805-385-7600. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The city of Oxnard offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for committing a homicide within the city.