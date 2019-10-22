Channel Islands Sea Gulls Apparently Love In-N-Out; But Their Diet May Be Changing Their Habitat

A Western sea gull digs for food in discarded fast food packaging in Oxnard in this undated photo. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

Thirty minutes after setting sail for the Channel Islands National Park, Ana Sofia Guerra spotted a creamy white sea gull soaring majestically against the slate gray sky.

The other passengers on the 64-foot catamaran were captivated by a pod of dolphins leaping playfully from the water, but Guerra kept her eyes trained on the solitary gull.

The ecologist pointed a large camera skyward and snapped a picture of the seabird gliding on the strong ocean breeze. Then a smile spread across her face.

“It’s probably heading back from a trip to McDonald’s,” she said.

