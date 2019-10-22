× Channel Islands Sea Gulls Apparently Love In-N-Out; But Their Diet May Be Changing Their Habitat

Thirty minutes after setting sail for the Channel Islands National Park, Ana Sofia Guerra spotted a creamy white sea gull soaring majestically against the slate gray sky.

The other passengers on the 64-foot catamaran were captivated by a pod of dolphins leaping playfully from the water, but Guerra kept her eyes trained on the solitary gull.

The ecologist pointed a large camera skyward and snapped a picture of the seabird gliding on the strong ocean breeze. Then a smile spread across her face.

“It’s probably heading back from a trip to McDonald’s,” she said.

3/Encountering so many gulls in one place completely changes how you see these birds. Assembled en masse on the island of Anacapa, you realize — they are not just potato chip stealers — they are wildlife. And their chicks are so cute! pic.twitter.com/Qw6R2oQnhz — Deborah Netburn (@DeborahNetburn) October 22, 2019

5/I hung out with a scientist who tagged gulls to see where they are getting their food. It turns out that at least 40% of their foraging trips are to the mainland — places like In-N-Out, Vietnamese bakeries, fancy food courts.https://t.co/VKeFS9s0kv — Deborah Netburn (@DeborahNetburn) October 22, 2019