College Admissions Scam: Lori Loughlin Faces Moment of Truth as Both Daughters Leave USC

Actress Lori Loughlin exits the John Joseph Moakley Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019. (Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images)

Felicity Huffman is now serving time behind bars.

Other high-profile parents in the college admissions case have pleaded guilty.

But so far, there is no indication from Lori Loughlin and her camp about whether she plans to fight the charges or join others and make a deal with prosecutors.

On Monday, four parents changed their pleas to guilty, and USC announced that Loughlin’s children — who prosecutors allege got into the school after cheating by Loughlin and her husband — were no longer enrolled there.

